3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $299,900

Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Wonderful opportunity to make this place your own. The property has a single wide mobile home and a 1 bedroom cottage both with water, sewer and power. There has been some fairly significant water issues in both structures causing some mold growth. The extent is unknown and would need to be evaluated by a professional. The single wide should be salvageable. There are two large out building in great shape, one being a shipping container. Roads are in and in good shape as well as the well and septic. Property has not been lived in for a while and is being sold as is and the sellers make no representations.

MORGANTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO