5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $649,000

Welcome to 101 Broken Iron Ct. Welcome the lake and golf live in this 3 bedroom 2 bath, all brick, rambler that offers 1 level living AND is situated on a corner lot of a cul-de sac in the golf course section of Lake of the Woods. It also offers an open / split floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Nice sized U shaped kitchen is open to the dining room, living room and breakfast area. Master area with separate closets, sinks and shower. 2 remaining large bedrooms are on the other side of the home. Single door garage is large enough for 2 cars or a car and work area with exterior door and interior entrance too. PERFECT for a golf cart and a car! Roof 2013 and HVAC 2017. Paved driveway with ample space for parking. Wood burning fireplace in the family area keeps you nice in warm in the winter months. (Fireplace has been cleaned, serviced, and inspected.) Encapsulated crawl space is tall enough to stand up in and offers a great dry, storage area. Nice sized U shaped kitchen is open to the dining room, living room and breakfast area. Master area with separate closets. 2 remaining bedrooms are on the other side of the home. Single door garage is large enough for 2 cars or a car and work area with exterior door and interior entrance too. PERFECT for a golf cart and a car! Roof 2013 and HVAC 2017. Paved driveway with ample space for parking. Encapsulated crawlspace has a transferrable warranty. Owner has the permanent termite treatment system that can transfer as well. All appliances, including washer and dryer convey. Lake of the Woods is a gated community that is minutes from WalMart, Food Lion, CVS, dining and more. Located approx. 15 miles west of Fredericksburg, east of Culpeper, and 65 miles from DC that offers a wealth of amenities for both land and lake lovers. The “Lake Life” offers watersports such as waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, wake surfing, and hydrofoiling. The “lake life” also boasts fishing, kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding, or simply floating and relaxing. We also have ample things for the land lover. Pickelball, tennis, volleyball, baseball, soft ball, soccer, equestrian center, walking trails, and more, just to name a few. Surrounded by Civil War battlefields and other historic sites. LOW is located 15 miles west of Fredericksburg and 18 miles east of Culpeper. Lake of the Woods covers approx 2600 acres with 4260 lots and 2 lakes in a gated community with 24 hour security, a Fire and Rescue squad, a waterfront clubhouse with bar and dining areas, 2 pools, 5 park/playground areas , 8 beaches, a wedding venue, golf course clubhouse at our 18 hole PGA golf course, community center, walking trails, picnic and common areas, and so so so much more! Come see for yourself why so many people Live, Love, Low! NOTE: YOU MUST BE WITH A REALTOR IN ORDER TO GAIN ACCESS TO THIS GATED COMMUNITY UNLESS YOU ARE COMING TO AN OPEN HOUSE.

LOCUST GROVE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO