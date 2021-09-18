Men’s Soccer: CSUB’s 85th minute winner ends Zag’s winning streak
On a rainy Friday night at Luger Field, the Gonzaga University men’s soccer team (4-2-0) fell to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-5-1) by a score of 2-1. The Zags were looking to make Friday night’s match against the Roadrunners its fifth consecutive win on the season. Prior to the Zags’ match against CSUB, freshman forward Wylie Trujillo scored a game-winning goal against California Baptist and gave the Zags a 3-2 victory in the 87th minute. The Roadrunners, on the other hand, were looking for its first win of the 2021-22 season coming off a 1-0 defeat to San Diego State.www.gonzagabulletin.com
