Men’s Soccer: CSUB’s 85th minute winner ends Zag’s winning streak

After finishing the 2020 season 2-4-2, it’s safe to say that the Drake Women’s Soccer team was hoping for a strong start to the 2021 season. This hope stood far from reality as the team finished 0-2-1 through the first three games of the season. The team’s primary struggles seemed to be on the offensive side of the ball as they failed to score a single goal through their opening stretch. Defensively, the team let up a single goal on average up to that point.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO