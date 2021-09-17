CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

By Sterling Whitaker
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.

kixs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw Filming at Fort Worth Stockyards, Locals Speak Out

Filming for “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is underway as the show’s creators have chosen Fort Worth, Texas, as the filming location. “Yellowstone” fans are still buzzing about the incredible casting news regarding the spinoff. The casting of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in lead roles came as a big shock to fans. The country music power couple will be playing James and Margaret Dutton in “1883,” the first of the Duttons to settle in Montana. While the country couple was a surprise casting, veteran actor Sam Elliott was not. In fact, some “Yellowstone” fans have been clamoring to get Elliott on the show since the first season. As if that were not enough star power, it was also recently revealed that Hollywood legend Billy Bob Thornton will join the cast.
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Shows Off Authentic-Looking Set in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

“Hanging out in 1883.” Star of Yellowstone‘s hotly anticipated prequel Tim McGraw just hit fans with our first look at the show’s 19th-century wagons. Raise your hat if you can’t wait for 1883! From casting Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton, to gathering a whole team of historians for accuracy, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is pulling out all the stops for his period prequel.
TV & VIDEOS
94.3 The Point

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Sells Luxurious Home for $2.45 Million Amid Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has sold his home in California for $2.45 million, just weeks after listing it amid his divorce. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home sits in an exclusive area of Los Angeles. The residence was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touted its "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the house as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
country1025.com

Tim McGraw Shares His Energy Before ‘The Game’

Tim McGraw, like so many other country superstars, had to cancel his tour plans for 2020 and most of 2021 due to the pandemic, but he has been still doing a handful of concert dates this fall including an upcoming show Saturday (9/17) in Illinois. Tim’s return to the stage...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Tim McGraw Has Arrived On The Set of ‘1883’

Tim McGraw has arrived on the set of his new Paramount TV show “1883,” and is ready to get to work. McGraw will be playing James Dutton on the show, which will also star his wife Faith Hill, playing, James Dutton’s wife Margaret. Tim took to his Instagram yesterday (9/16)...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Faith Hill in New Video

Tim McGraw is celebrating his wife Faith Hill's 54th birthday with a sweet video message for her. The country music legend took to social media on Tuesday to share footage from Hill's 1999 music video for her song "Breathe" spliced with a 2001 interview he did with Diane Sawyer. In the interview, he gushed about being married to Hill.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
Faith Hill
Person
James
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
101.5 KNUE

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Bears#Prequel#First Pic#Isabel May Lrb#Alexa Katie#Pinkerton#The Paramount Network
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy