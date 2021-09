Supernatural superfan Chesney Mariani recently became a part of the VR app she uses everyday. The makers of the Supernatural subscription-based VR exercise service brought her out to California to record a workout session and along the way she got to meet coaches like Leanne Pedante. Pedante is one of several Supernatural coaches Mariani works out with virtually, and for more than a year she’s met up with them at least daily. Now, she’s passing along a message of self love in a medium intensity workout lasting 23 minutes with songs like Unconditionally by Katy Perry, This is Me from The Greatest Showman, Born This Way by Lady Gaga and Titanium by David Guetta. Supernatural members can check out Mariani’s session in the app on Oculus Quest.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO