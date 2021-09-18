Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Blows save, takes loss Friday

Kelly (7-11) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as he took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday. Atlanta got to Kelly right away in the first inning with three runs on three hits and a walk. Three more runs would be scored against him along the way after Austin Riley launched a solo home run in the third and Ozzie Albies added a two-run shot in the fifth. Kelly hung around to throw 90 pitches over six frames despite being knocked around pretty well. The right-hander has struggled mightily lately, allowing 15 runs over his last three starts. For the year, Kelly has a 4.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 126:37 K:BB over 153 innings. He lines up for a meeting with the Giants in San Francisco next week.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO