CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Members of the LDS Church not likely to be granted vaccine exemption in Washington State

By Bo John Brusco
lynnwoodtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of vaccine mandates has many seeking religious exemptions. For members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) or Mormons, as they’re sometimes called, those exemptions will not be granted by church leaders. Top LDS officials released a statement last month urging members to vaccinate and wear masks. The admonition is causing an unprecedented division among the Mormons.

lynnwoodtimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Hundreds of state troopers among the thousands of Washington state employees who want exemptions to Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA – Thousands of state employees, including hundreds of state troopers and prison guards, are seeking exemptions from Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate. The deadline for full vaccination is Oct. 18, and so far about 8% of state workers have put in exemption requests. The issue is divisive, as state employee unions bargain its effects and some workers hope to resolve the issue by filing a lawsuit claiming the governor exceeded his authority and violated their constitutional rights when he ordered most employees to get the shot.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston

This pastor will sign a religious exemption for vaccines if you donate to his church

"He's not really selling a religious exemption, he's selling a bogus idea that you need one." A pastor is encouraging people to donate to his Tulsa church so they can become an online member and get his signature on a religious exemption from coronavirus vaccine mandates. The pastor, Jackson Lahmeyer, is a 29-year-old small-business owner running in the Republican primary challenge to Sen. James Lankford in 2022.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Montana State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
RELIGION
beaconjournal.com

Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions. There is no Church of Moderna Disbelievers

What is a COVID-19 vaccine mandate worth if it includes exemptions for “sincerely held religious beliefs”? Very little, if anything at all. If the definition of religious beliefs were contained to major, established religions, there would basically be no exemptions because no major religion bans vaccination against COVID-19 or other diseases. In fact, leaders of many large congregations have been telling their flocks during the pandemic, “Don’t look to me for a religious excuse.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
FOX 28 Spokane

Deadline for thousands of Washington workers to get vaccinated is soon, what about medical and religious exemptions?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Under a new directive from Governor Jay Inslee, thousands of workers in Washington will need to be fully vaccinated in just over a month on Oct. 18. However, there are medical and religious exemptions allowed. What goes into getting an exemption and how are they enforced? It’s a tough topic right now as many are urged to get the shot or they’ll be fired. But, what’s even harder is making sure people who aren’t getting the vaccine have a good reason to be exempt.
WASHINGTON STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko temple design unveiled by LDS Church

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released artist renderings of four new temples planned in western states, including one in Elko. Groundbreaking dates have not been announced, and the church has not yet applied for a conditional use permit with the City of Elko.
ELKO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lds Church#Mormons#Race And Ethnicity#President Of The Church#Lds#Lds Church#First Presidency#Wa#The Salt Lake Tribune#The Lynnwood Times
midutahradio.com

LDS Church Competes Digitization Of Family History Record

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is finished with a massive endeavor to digitize billions-of-family history records. The Church History Department digitally saved two-point-four-million rolls of microfilm, full of genealogical research. Those records are available to anyone with an internet connection, looking to find low-hanging fruit to fill their own family trees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Vancouver, CA
North Country Public Radio

Court allows religious exemptions to state vaccine mandate until October

Ryan FinnertyCourt allows religious exemptions to state vaccine mandate until October. Starting Monday, all healthcare workers in New York must be vaccinated for COIVD-19 under a state mandate. But workers seeking a religious exemption to that order have been given a temporary reprieve. A federal judge now says New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stgeorgeutah.com

Judge tosses Huntsman lawsuit against the LDS church

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge dismissed James Huntsman’s high-profile lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints alleging fraud in tithing. According to a report from Fox13Now, Judge Stephen Wilson rejected all of Huntsman’s claims in a ruling issued Tuesday. But he also rejected the Latter-day Saint church’s assertion that the First Amendment barred Huntsman from bringing his lawsuit in the first place.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wcbu.org

North Peoria Church Offers COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions To Congregants

A north Peoria church is offering congregants religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement, leaders at Northwoods Community Church say they believe people have a "biblical and constitutional right" to conscientiously object to the vaccine. The church said the mandate has "escalated" the level of division and anxiety...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy