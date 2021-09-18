Members of the LDS Church not likely to be granted vaccine exemption in Washington State
The rise of vaccine mandates has many seeking religious exemptions. For members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) or Mormons, as they’re sometimes called, those exemptions will not be granted by church leaders. Top LDS officials released a statement last month urging members to vaccinate and wear masks. The admonition is causing an unprecedented division among the Mormons.lynnwoodtimes.com
