Military

Why the AUKUS nuclear deal is irresponsible and dangerous

milwaukeesun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs signatories and nuclear-weapon states, the United States and Britain's flagrant nuclear technology assistance to Australia for military uses will undoubtedly give rise to proliferation of nuclear materials and technologies. For years, the United States has been turning a blind eye as some of its allies pursue nuclear technologies and...

TheConversationAU

Why is southeast Asia so concerned about AUKUS and Australia's plans for nuclear submarines?

The announcement of a new strategic alliance between Australia, the US and UK (AUKUS) has caught many by surprise. Besides France, which reacted with fury over Australia’s scrapping of a major submarine deal with a French company, few countries were as surprised as Australia’s neighbours to the north, the ASEAN members. In particular, Indonesia and Malaysia have come out strongly against Australia’s plan to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the US and UK. Even Singapore, Australia’s most reliable ally in the region, has expressed concern. The Afghanistan debacle has left a bad taste among many Indo-Pacific...
State
Washington State
Marietta Daily Journal

North Korea warns of ‘nuclear arms race’ after AUKUS subs deal

North Korea warned of a “nuclear arms race” after the U.S. and U.K. agreed to give Australia technology to build nuclear-powered submarines, and vowed to take counteraction for any adverse impact on its own security. “These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the...
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
AFP

US says 'no indication' Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
The Independent

South Korea, US repatriate war casualties 70 years later

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean and six presumed U.S. service members were repatriated during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor. South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War had been in the possession of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency until Wednesday, when they were placed on a Korean government jet to be returned home, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. South Korea also returned the remains of the presumed U.S. service members to the accounting agency, which recovers and identifies those missing in past conflicts. More than 7,500 Americans are...
#Nuclear War#Nuclear Technology#Nuclear Proliferation#Nuclear Strategy#Npt#Aukus
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
The Independent

US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

The Biden administration is imploring Iran to quickly return to talks on its nuclear program after a three-month hiatus caused by its government transition, warning that the window for negotiations may soon close.A senior administration official said Thursday that U.S. patience is wearing thin and that further delays while Iran continues to expand its atomic capabilities could lead Washington and its partners to conclude a return to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal is no longer worthwhile. The official, who briefed reporters on condition that he not be identified by name, spoke as diplomats from the remaining parties to the...
AFP

Iran FM says nuclear talks will restart 'very soon'

Iran's foreign minister said Friday that stalled talks on the Iranian nuclear accord would resume "very soon" but the United States responded by saying it wasn't sure what timeframe Tehran had in mind. The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the United States to the 2015 agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump -- as well as Iran's return to full compliance. "We are reviewing the Vienna negotiations files currently and very soon Iran's negotiations with the four plus one countries will recommence," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in New York, referring to Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. "We see a constructive type of negotiation that will lead to tangible verifiable results in the foreign policy of the new government in Iran," the foreign minister added during a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
BBC

Aukus: What will nuclear-powered submarines mean for Australia?

A security pact with the US and the UK will enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. The trilateral agreement is seen as an effort to counter China in the region, but as Sam Roggeveen explains, Australia siding with the US is a "risky bet". Video by...
Daily Mail

French ambassador slams scrapping of $90B submarine deal as a 'huge un-Australian mistake' as he flies out of Sydney after new AUKUS nuclear pact infuriated France

France's ambassador to Australia has described as a 'huge mistake' Australia's surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a US deal, as the diplomat prepared to leave the country in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies. French envoy Jean-Pierre Thebault delivered his comments Saturday as...
POLITICO

Could AUKUS give Iran a nuclear excuse?

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan and Caitlin Oprysko. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. If you’re reading this in Canberra, London or Washington, chances...
