Corning man hit by vehicle while crossing Solano Street

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Solano Street at Peach Street in Corning around 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17.

Corning Police Officer Matt Portillo said Ken Ahl, of Corning was walking his black Labrador Retriever across the street when he was hit by a westbound Mercedes driven by a local adult female.

“The driver stopped and several witnesses quickly rendered assistance to the victim,” Portillo said.

Ahl appeared to have suffered moderate injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.

His dog suffered minor injuries and was released to Ahl’s brother.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Drugs or alcohol did not be factor in the incident, Portillo said.