Balashikha - 2,01% annually. In first place is Balashikha. It's technically not a separate city, but rather a suburb of Moscow, located to the East of the capital. In fact, it is one large residential area. There, you'll see not only old Soviet panel buildings, but also the so-called "cheloveiniks" (something like "peoplehills" in English, a play on the word "anthill"). In 2012, about 260,000 people lived there, but then it merged with the neighboring town of Zheleznodorozhny and the population increased to half a million inhabitants. In addition, new residential areas are actively being built there and more people are relocating from all over the country - apartments here are cheaper than in Moscow, but there already is a metro station nearby linking it to the capital.

