Royals call up Jon Heasley; Brady Singer to the IL

KANSAS CITY -- On Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals featured something that had never happened in baseball. When Jon Heasley took the mound for his Major League debut in Kansas City’s 6-2 series-opening loss to the Mariners, the 2021 Royals became the first to have five pitchers from the same Draft class to start a game for that team in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

