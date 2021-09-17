Royals call up Jon Heasley; Brady Singer to the IL
The Royals have called up right-hander Jon Heasley from Double-A Northwest Arkansas and have placed pitcher Brady Singer on the Injured List. The 24-year old Heasley was originally a 13th-round pick by the Royals in 2018 out of Oklahoma State. He pitched in 22 games for the Naturals witha 3.33 ERA and 120 strikeouts and 34 walks in 105 1⁄3 innings pitched. Heasley will make his MLB debut tonight against the Mariners.www.chatsports.com
