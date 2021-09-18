CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

By ALAN FRAM
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQxWb_0c02tXcL00
Congress Budget FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters to discuss President Joe Biden's domestic agenda including passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and pushing through a Democrats-only expansion of the social safety net, the at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less. Ensure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress vote “no” because Republicans will be unanimously opposed.

Try to finish within the next couple of weeks. And oh yes: Failure means President Joe Biden's own party will have repudiated him on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.

That's what congressional Democrats face as they try writing a final version of a massive bill bolstering the social safety net and strengthening efforts to tame climate change. Here's a guide to some pivotal differences they must resolve:

PRICE TAG

The White House and top Democrats compromised on a $3.5 trillion, 10-year cost for the bill. That's a huge sum, though a fraction of the $61 trillion in federal spending already slated over that period.

Moderates led by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said $3.5 trillion is too expensive, and votes from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate are mandatory for success. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have recently acknowledged what seems inevitable: The final cost may have to drop.

Manchin has suggested limiting the total to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, which progressives reject as paltry. Led by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., they initially said at least $6 trillion was needed for serious efforts to help families and curb global warming.

Eventually a compromise will be reached, with some expecting it in the $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion range. But since House committees just finished crafting a $3.5 trillion version of the package, a smaller price tag means some priorities would have to be trimmed.

TAXES

To pay for much of the bill, the House Ways and Means Committee approved $2.1 trillion in tax boosts, mostly on the rich and corporations. Some details and numbers seem likely to change.

Biden, who's promised to not increase taxes on people earning under $400,000, will probably get his proposal to raise the top individual income tax rate on the richest Americans to 39.6%. That would be up from 37% approved under former President Donald Trump.

But Democrats also want to raise other levies on the wealthiest. It's unclear which proposals will survive and in what form.

For example, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has expressed interest in boosting taxes on the value of some large estates that heirs inherit. Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., omitted that from his panel's plan.

Democrats want to provide tax credits for children, health care and child care costs and low-income workers. If the bill's size shrinks, Democrats might save money by delaying, gradually phasing in or out or limiting some of those breaks. Some moderates say a proposed tax credit for buying electric vehicles shouldn't go to higher-earning people.

Biden wants to raise the 21% corporate tax rate to 28% but may have to settle for around 25%. Democrats face other differences over taxes on corporate foreign income and stock buybacks.

MEDICARE

Three moderate Democrats blocked a House committee from approving a top priority for Biden and progressives: saving hundreds of billions by letting Medicare negotiate lower prices for pharmaceuticals it buys. Another committee approved the language, so it's not dead.

Still, the plan is opposed by drug manufacturers and some moderates want to water it down.

Democrats planned to use the savings to pay for another progressive goal: new dental, vision and hearing Medicare coverage. If the drug-pricing language is diluted and produces less savings, it's unclear how the Medicare expansion would be financed.

SALT AND IRS

In a town that loves acronyms, SALT, shorthand for state and local taxes, is on the table.

Democrats from high-tax coastal communities are demanding an increase in the current $10,000 limit on deductions taxpayers can claim for state and local taxes they pay.

With Pelosi unable to afford losing more than three Democratic votes, many think that deduction ceiling will be increased. To make up for the lost revenue, the IRS could be given extra money or banks might be required to report more financial transaction information to the IRS, ideas aimed at bolstering tax collections.

OTHER PRIORITIES

The House has proposed grants for power companies that move toward renewable fuels and fines on those that don't, a pillar of the chamber's climate change agenda. Manchin, chairman of the Senate energy committee and a fierce defender of his state's coal industry, has told colleagues he opposes that.

The House has proposed a plan for mandatory family leave that's significantly costlier than what Senate Democrats envision. And lawmakers await a decision from the Senate parliamentarian on whether language helping millions of immigrants remain in the U.S. violates budget rules and must be omitted.

TIMING

Last month, Pelosi told moderates that the House would consider their top priority, a separate $1 trillion bill financing road and other infrastructure projects, by Sept. 27.

In what seems a mutual political suicide pact, progressives have threatened to vote against that bill unless unenthusiastic moderates support the $3.5 trillion package. Ideally, Democratic leaders would love for both bills to be voted on together.

With so many loose ends, it seems highly unlikely the $3.5 trillion measure will be finished then. That's raised questions about how Pelosi will keep her party's antagonistic wings supportive of each other's priority bills and how she will shepherd both to passage.

DEMOCRATS' TWO SECRET WEAPONS

For one thing, a collapse of the effort would mean a jarring failure to enact their highest priorities, weakening their bid to retain their congressional majorities in next year's elections. Every Democrat knows that.

Another is Pelosi herself, who's proven deft at holding Democrats together and squeezing out votes she needs.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., cited both factors in an interview last week, describing what he tells Democrats.

“I’ve said everybody should be posturing and doing the best you can to stand up for your priorities, but in the final analysis you’re going to vote for this thing," Yarmuth said. “And by the way, have you met Nancy Pelosi?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Democrats release full text of Biden's $3.5T reconciliation package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday unveiled the full text of President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending package. Why it matters: Democrats are racing to finish negotiations and get the bill on the floor as soon as possible so Pelosi can fulfill her promises to both House centrists and progressives about the timing and sequencing of passing the party's dual infrastructure packages.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Panel debates Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval Saturday, while party leaders hunted behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hoped, allow the sprawling package's eventual passage by Congress Approval by the Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, was assured. Passage would mark a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn't even allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Congress juggles agenda to avert government shutdown and default

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are running up against multiple critically important deadlines as they navigate a fraught political landscape where any misstep could have dire consequences for the national economy and President Joe Biden's legacy. While some of the worst-case scenarios -- a government shutdown, a federal default or...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
John Yarmuth
Person
Bernie Sanders
accountingtoday.com

House Dems plan Saturday votes to advance tax, spend plan

House Democrats are attempting to move forward with the next procedural step needed to pass President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, penciling in a rare Saturday committee meeting to advance a proposed $3.5 trillion package. The Budget Committee’s markup could occur Friday instead of Saturday, if Republicans agree to an expedited...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

AOC says House leadership's 'reckless' rush to vote on an extra $1 billion for Israel's 'Iron Dome' was 'deeply unjust' and 'created a tinderbox of vitriol'

On Thursday, the House passed a bill providing an extra $1 billion for Israel's "Iron Dome." AOC voted "present" as 8 other Democrats voted against the bill, and was later seen crying after the vote. She blamed House leadership for creating "a tinderbox of vitriol" after Hoyer ignored her request...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Senate Democrats#Tax Credit#Corporate Tax#Tax Bill#Ap#Republicans#The White House#Senate Budget Committee#Americans#Senate Finance Committee#D Ore#Ways And Means#Medicare#Democratic
Washington Post

White House tells U.S. agencies to get ready for first government shutdown of pandemic

The White House budget office notified federal agencies on Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven days...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Democrats' corporate tax hike would kick Americans

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are demanding $3 trillion in tax increases on families and businesses. The largest tax hike in over 50 years. Biden says he is "asking" corporations to pay "a little bit more." But his plan would force businesses to pay significantly higher taxes than they faced even before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017. The proposed budget hikes taxes on corporations by $2 trillion over the next decade. It would hike federal corporate income taxes to 28%, introduce a 15% minimum tax on book income, and impose a global minimum tax on U.S. businesses of up to 26.25%.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat. The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

House Democrats ready reconciliation package for floor vote next week

House Democratic leaders are scrambling to ready a sweeping budget reconciliation package of safety net program expansions, tax breaks for families and renewable energy incentives and tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations for a floor vote next week. That ambitious timeframe, if it holds, would line up the multitrillion-dollar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
q957.com

Schumer, Pelosi announce revenue deal for Biden’s social agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress announced a revenue deal on Thursday that they said would pay for President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda, marking a major step forward in their effort to enact sweeping legislation. “The White House, the House and the Senate have reached...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
54K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy