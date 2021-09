As far as primary education is concerned, I’m not sure what, if anything, is taught in American public schools anymore. Since the end of World War II, we’ve seen a gradual decline in public education, and to the extent that our nation’s children are now deeply immersed in dire straits. Over many years, my conversations with juniors and seniors in high school have unveiled holes in their knowledge related to a wide range of subjects.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO