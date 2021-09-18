CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 17, 2021

By Dave Jobe
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 17, 2021. It featured highlights of these high school football games. This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 17, 2021. It features highlights of these local high school football games: John Burroughs at Lutheran South, Orchard Farm at Brentwood. Show host Charlie Marlow and prep analyst Jim Powers also gave their weekly prep shout outs and discussed top college recruit Luther Burden III from East St. Louis High School, narrowing down his college choices to three schools earlier tonight (Mizzou. Alabama and Georgia).

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeraldNet

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10

MARYSVILLE — Stephen Rooks ran for two touchdowns and the Chargers earned their program’s first-ever 2-0 start by beating league newcomer Mount Vernon at Quil Ceda Stadium in the Wesco 3A North opener for both teams. Rooks rushed for a 1-yard TD in the first quarter and a 45-yard score...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Lynchburg News and Advance

Prep scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 10

H — Rajan Booker 2 run (Karson Adcock kick) A — Ervis Davin 78 run (Tye Robertson kick) H — Deuce Crawford 54 pass from Kameron Burns (Adcock kick) H — Zach Steele 1 run (Adcock kick) H — Keshaun Hubbard 77 pass from Burns (Adcock kick) H — Steele...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
fox35orlando.com

FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Three

Week three of the high school football season featured Liberty at Gateway. Gateway fended off a comeback attempt by Liberty to win 13-8.
FOOTBALL
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll- September 15, 2021

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week. Large Division (enrollment 900 and up) SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Franklin(7)4-0961. 2. Muskego(3)4-0892. 3. Sun Prairie–4-0793. 4. Kimberly–4-0694. 5. Waunakee–4-0615. 6. DeForest–4-0506. 7. Wauwatosa West–4-02710. 8. Mukwonago–3-1217. 9. Hartland...
WISCONSIN STATE
kezi.com

Willamette Valley Prep Spotlight: September 6th - September 10th

Eugene, Ore. -- Plenty of volleyball and soccer to be played in the Willamette Valley this week as some teams continued non league play while others entered their divisional competitions. You can find full video of all of the week's highlights in the video link on this page. Below are the games that were highlighted this week:
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Friday Night Blitz: September 17th

Eugene, Ore. -- The cream of Oregon high school football is starting to rise to the top after the third week of football in the Willamette Valley. Marist pummeled Gladstone, 42-14, on the KEZI Game of the Week, while other top teams like Sheldon, Roseburg, Siuslaw and Marshfield also remained undefeated. Next week on KEZI MeTV channel 9.2, the Irish welcome top ranked Lake Oswego to town in a battle of 6A blue bloods. Scores can be found below and the full Friday Night Blitz broadcast can be found above.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Powers
whmi.com

Football Scores For Friday, September 17th

Week four of the high school football season is now in the books and we had a great game here on 93.5 for our “Game of the Week”, as the South Lyon Lions rolled the Yellow Jackets of Detroit Country Day 31-7. Despite both teams entering the game averaging over 40 points a contest, South Lyon held a 3-0 lead at the half, and then the Lions poured it on in the second half with four touchdowns.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
gpkmedia.com

In The End Zone - September 17 Edition

Hi there, Tiger football fans. Grab some bench and let’s talk. Last week was homecoming week here in Tiger Town, and as I guess you all know by now, the Tigers got a bit burned. In fact, it was the one note off-key during all of homecoming week. Oh well. It shows what happens when a championship team has a great game and their opponents, our Tigers, well… don’t.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress#High School Football#Football Games#American Football#Sluh
kiwaradio.com

Sports Schedule For Friday September 17th

Northwest Iowa — It’s week 4 of the high school football season. Our broadcast coverage features Sheldon opening up district play on the road at Okoboji on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley hosts Algona in non-district action. Pregame for both at 6:30, kick off at 7 pm. Streaming at KIWARadio.com as well.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Prep Media Volleyball Poll — September 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 20, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking. CLASS AA. O’Gorman (14) 6-0 70 1. S.F. Washington 7-0 56 2. Pierre 8-1 35 4.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Andover Townsman

Prep football preview: Light Friday night

For a true sign of the times, look no further than Friday night’s area football schedule. One by one the games started falling off the Week 5 slate. And then there was one. Woodrow Wilson’s game with Morgantown is the lone game being played in the Beckley area. Wyoming East’s...
BECKLEY, WV
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy