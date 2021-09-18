Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 17, 2021

Eugene, Ore. -- The cream of Oregon high school football is starting to rise to the top after the third week of football in the Willamette Valley. Marist pummeled Gladstone, 42-14, on the KEZI Game of the Week, while other top teams like Sheldon, Roseburg, Siuslaw and Marshfield also remained undefeated. Next week on KEZI MeTV channel 9.2, the Irish welcome top ranked Lake Oswego to town in a battle of 6A blue bloods. Scores can be found below and the full Friday Night Blitz broadcast can be found above.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO