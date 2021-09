Webster County Health Department will be hosting its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the WCHD parking lot, 723 First Ave. S., Fort Dodge. WCHD can bill for most insurances. If you have any questions about the flu shot and your insurance, please call WCHD at 515-573-4107. Scheduling is not required if you are choosing to receive only the flu shot.