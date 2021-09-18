3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $325,000

The cooking station in Valheim is your go-to source for heating many of the raw meats you find from the various animals in the game. You’ll hang them up on the station and cook them over an open fire, waiting for them to cook all the way through before you can eat them. There’s a new cooking station that you’re going to use to cook some of the higher quality meats, such as lox and serpents. You’re going to need to replace your old cooking station with an iron cooking station.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO