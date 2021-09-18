CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Dream Riders to extend Saturday hours, offer more classes

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Dream Riders of Kentucky plans to extend its Saturday hours to accommodate for an extra class as the nonprofit experiences growth in participants for the upcoming semester.

According to master instructor Sandy Webster, the upcoming semester, which is set to start in mid October, currently has 19 students waiting to sign up for classes with more expressing interest.

The current semester, she said, has the highest number of students the organization has ever had in past semesters.

“Next semester we will be larger,” she said.

Webster said Dream Riders plans on increasing the number of classes it offers on Saturday.

“We will be adding extra classes and they will be therapeutic riding and horsemanship based classes, which means, everyone that comes, we want them to have gained therapeutic value in everything they do, even if someone doesn’t have a disability,” she said.

Students are currently placed in each class session based on age and ability. Adding classes will not only allow Dream Riders to accommodate more riders, but it will also better enable it to group students together.

The current Saturday hours for Dream riders is 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Webster said the facility is looking to add an additional class from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. at the very latest, but nothing is quite set in stone just yet.

Before the facility can determine new hours for Saturday classes, Webster said it has to increase its number of volunteers.

“That’s No. 1. We need to have the number of volunteers to make everything we do safe,” Webster said. “We have extremely well-trained horses and they’re used to being therapy horses so they’re very empathetic with their riders. …We still need people to be able to lead and side-walk beside the riders, depending on their disability or their cognitive or physical abilities, so we need to increase our volunteer numbers.”

The facility plans on hosting a volunteer orientation and training program on Saturday, Sept. 18, as well from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The orientation portion of the event, according to Webster is completely informational and non-committal.

Following the orientation portion is training.

Webster said anyone interested in volunteering does not need any previous horse experience or experience in working with individuals with disabilities. The facility will provide all the training needed and even has a mentorship program that pairs new volunteers with more experienced ones to help everyone get acclimated.

Volunteers, she said, are a vital resource for the facility, not only providing necessary assistance for riders, but also in allowing the facility to make costs of camps and classes affordable for participants.

“Because we’re a nonprofit organization, the cost of our classes is actually one-third of what it actually costs us to produce them,” she said. “The utilization of volunteers is part of our lifeline to make that affordable.”

Fundraising is another way the facility keeps the cost low.

She said Dream Riders will be hosting its “Bluegrass and Boogie” event on Oct. 16 with proceeds going to supplement class and camp costs.

Anyone interested in volunteering or more information about Dream Riders can reach out by emailing DreamRidersofKentucky@gmail.com or visiting the organization’s website at DreamRidersofKY.org.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

