Inspiration4 Crew Gets Ready for Return Saturday Afternoon
By Marcia Smith | Posted: September 18, 2021 1:33 am ET | Last Updated: September 18, 2021 1:39 am ET. The first all-commercial space crew is getting ready to come home after a three-day jaunt in Earth orbit. Jared Isaacman and his three Inspiration4 companions shared a brief live update from orbit Friday afternoon as they began to get ready to end their adventure and splash down in the ocean near Florida on Saturday.spacepolicyonline.com
