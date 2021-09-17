CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Inspiration4 Crew Gets Ready for Return Saturday Afternoon

spacepolicyonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Marcia Smith | Posted: September 18, 2021 1:33 am ET | Last Updated: September 18, 2021 1:39 am ET. The first all-commercial space crew is getting ready to come home after a three-day jaunt in Earth orbit. Jared Isaacman and his three Inspiration4 companions shared a brief live update from orbit Friday afternoon as they began to get ready to end their adventure and splash down in the ocean near Florida on Saturday.

spacepolicyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Inspiration4 all-civilian crew getting back to their daily routines after historic mission

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Falcon 9 booster which carried the Inspiration4 mission into orbit is now back on the Space Coast. It arrived at Port Canaveral on a barge on Tuesday. There's still a lot of buzz over the Inspiration4 spaceflight, even though this trip is over. The world watched the all-civilian crew successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center last week and the splashdown that followed a 3-day trip into space.
LAKE MARY, FL
Phys.org

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?. I...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew detail 'awe-inspiring' and 'emotional' mission in their first interview since returning to Earth

The all-civilian crew of SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission described their three-day trip to space as 'awe-inspiring' and 'emotional' in their first interview since returning to Earth. The four crew members - Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski - told NBC's Lester Holt on Monday that memories of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Livingston Parish News

Mission complete! Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 crew safely return to Earth after historic space flight, reach fundraising goal

Mission complete, Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old Louisiana native and the rest of the Inspiration4 crew safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, successfully completing the world’s first-ever all-civilian mission to space. The historic space flight also completed another mission by reaching its fundraising goal of $200 million...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHEC TV-10

SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew returns to earth, including former Fairport resident Dr. Sian Proctor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — SpaceX's Dragon capsule splashed down back to earth Saturday evening after being in space for a 360 mile, three-day journey. The Inspiration4 mission is the first time in history, a rocket carried an all-civilian crew into outer space. The Dragon capsule touched down seamlessly, carrying four astronauts including Dr. Sian Proctor, who was born in Guam but raised in Fairport.
FAIRPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Spacex Dragon#Dragon Crew#Other Space#Space Flights#Spacex#Time#Mercury#Gemini#Apollo#Shenzhou#Starliner
Inverse

SpaceX: How to watch the Inspiration4 crew in space

Imagine spending your Friday afternoon in space. Well, thanks to the Inspiration4 crew, you can get a taste of what that might really be like for us ordinary folks on Earth. Inspiration4 launched up to space on Wednesday, carrying four civilians to space on a private spaceflight made possible by SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

SpaceX Inspiration4 crew checks in from Dragon capsule

The crew of Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Sian Proctor sent back the first few photos of their three-day space odyssey earlier today. The flight is fully automated and the Inspiration4 crew will likely never have to take control of the capsule. Isaacman, who spearheaded the endeavor, has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
click orlando

Inspiration4 crew ‘healthy, happy’ as they orbit Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Inspiration4 crew, four civilians who made an historic launch Wednesday night from Florida’s Space Coast, is “healthy, happy and resting comfortably,” having traveled around the Earth five times as of earlier today, SpaceX tweeted on Thursday. The launch took place at 8:02 p.m. on Wednesday as...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Regular people or astronauts? Inspiration4 crew gets their wings

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - People across the world held their breath as four brave souls were sent into orbit as part of SpaceX's all-civilian mission called Inspriation4. This team of ordinary people defied the odds by going to space, and in doing so, they inspired a nation. Inspiration4 tweeted Wednesday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

SpaceX launches Inspiration4 flight of all-civilian crew

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Four amateur astronauts lifted off from Kennedy Space Center here Wednesday evening, making history by becoming the first all-civilian crew to reach orbit in a fully commercial mission operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX and paid for by a billionaire entrepreneur. The launch, dubbed Inspiration4, was the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: Inspiration4 crew schedule leading up to launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - At 8:02 p.m. Wednesday night, four people are scheduled to blast off from Florida on a 3-day mission to space on the first all-civilian crew. They spent many months and hours learning how to fly the Crew Dragon capsule for the Inspiration4 mission and doing simulations like getting suited up and doing a 30-hour test inside the capsule.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Inspiration4 crew writing new narrative of human spaceflight

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A college professor who thought her dream of becoming an astronaut would never happen, a woman who survived childhood cancer, an engineer who plays the ukulele and a billionaire jet flyer will soon join the exclusive club of those who have orbited Earth. SpaceX hosted...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Inspiration4 crew trained for 7 months and it was a wakeup call

NASA astronauts know that going to space means, among many other things, training in a centrifuge — a spinning machine that simulates G-forces on the body. Fighter jet training does the same thing. But the new Netflix documentary on the Inspiration4 mission shows that astronaut training was a moment of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

Inspiration4 crew gears up for historic launch on Wednesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Just one day before the Inspiration4 team prepares to make history, the crew of four held a briefing and talked about launch day activities, and took questions from the public. The crew started the briefing by discussing some of the things they have done to prepare...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy