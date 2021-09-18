FOOTBALL: LaVille surges past Caston

FULTON — In preparing for a home conference game against LaVille, Caston head coach Will Porter had a difficult task. The Lancers have been hit hard by quarantined players so far this year, and their scheduled game against Winamac last Friday was cancelled. Entering at 2-1 overall, LaVille squeezed past Bremen and Triton in close contests, then dropped another nail-biter to Pioneer on Sept. 3. But Will Hostrawser had a full roster available Friday night in Fulton. And with only one senior on the roster, it certainly appears the Lancers are poised for a solid run in a tough Hoosier North Athletic Conference for years to come.