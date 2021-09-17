The Boo Train Ride In Oregon Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

Fall is a busy time of year in the Beaver State, with festivals to check out, foliage to view, apple orchards and pumpkin patches to visit, and lots of seasonal fun to be had! And if you’re looking for good, old-fashioned family fun this fall, you’ll find it at the Flower Farmer in Canby. Known for its annual fall festival, the Flower Farmer’s Boo Train is a perennial favorite in Oregon. Hop aboard and enjoy a scenic excursion at this Oregon pumpkin patch.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Flower Farmer is a family-friendly farm located in the Willamette Valley near Canby, Oregon.

Each fall, this delightful little farm in Oregon hosts its Pumpkin Run festival that's a perennial Beaver State favorite.

Fall festival activities include an expansive pumpkin patch, giant hay pyramid maze, lots of farm animals, homemade fall treats, and...

The Flower Farmer has its very own miniature railroad, known as the Phoenix & Holly, which takes guests on a mile-long excursion around the idyllic grounds.

The train makes several stops along the way, including one at the farm's petting zoo, where friendly goats, bunnies, chickens, and other friends await.

And of course, while you're there, you'll most definitely want to pick up a pumpkin (or two. Or 10 -- go *all in* on fall, we say!).

In the fall, there's nothing better than sitting back and enjoying the bucolic landscape of the Beaver State's Willamette Valley. And a visit to this Oregon farm to ride the Boo Train is easily one of the best ways to do just that!

Did you know about this delightful fall train ride? Have you attended the Flower Farmer’s Pumpkin Run festival before? Find all the details on the Boo Train in Canby, Oregon, as well as general fall festival information, at the Flower Farmer’s website.