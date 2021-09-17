The Boo Train Ride In Oregon Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family
By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
9 days ago
Fall is a busy time of year in the Beaver State, with festivals to check out, foliage to view, apple orchards and pumpkin patches to visit, and lots of seasonal fun to be had! And if you’re looking for good, old-fashioned family fun this fall, you’ll find it at the Flower Farmer in Canby. Known for its annual fall festival, the Flower Farmer’s Boo Train is a perennial favorite in Oregon. Hop aboard and enjoy a scenic excursion at this Oregon pumpkin patch.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Did you know about this delightful fall train ride? Have you attended the Flower Farmer’s Pumpkin Run festival before? Find all the details on the Boo Train in Canby, Oregon, as well as general fall festival information, at the Flower Farmer’s website.
