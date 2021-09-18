Chargers’ Bulaga put on injured reserve

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. Bulaga was battling groin and back injuries throughout training camp. He started at right tackle during last Sunday’s opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back. He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.