Royalty Contest

Cover picture for the articleSome artistic kids could be the next Gourd Festival Prince and Princess. All they need to do is create an art piece about a pet or write a story or poem about the pet to enter. The contest, sponsored by Mayfield Veterinary Clinic, is open to those in grades 3-6 and the deadline is Sept. 25. The crowning of the prince and princess will be at noon at the Gourd Patch Arts Festival on Oct. 2. There will also be 10 royal court finalists. Pictured are Gourd Prince Zavery Martin (left) and Gourd Princess Karsyn Jones from the previous Gourd Fest.

