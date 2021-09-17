CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doughnuts raise delicious dough for Pelham Cares

By Bernie Puchalski
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past several months, the Meridian Community Centre has been busy with people getting their Covid-19 vaccinations. On Thursday, people were getting a fix of another kind, picking up dozens of Krispy Kreme doughnuts as part of a Kinsmen Club of Fonthill and District fundraiser for Pelham Cares. People shelled out $10 in dough for a dozen doughnuts with $5 of each purchase going to Pelham Cares. The curbside pick was administered by Kinsmen wearing Krispy Kreme hats.

