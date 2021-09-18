CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Tonight - Friday, September 17

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

video.foxnews.com

TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson Admits: ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered or Something’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”. During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson for COVID Mandate Contradiction

“Several polls, including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden’s vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular,” Seth Meyers noted at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “So Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them.”
nickiswift.com

Nicki Minaj's Tucker Carlson Tweet Sparks Internet Meltdown

Most people probably didn't have Nicki Minaj praising Tucker Carlson on their 2021 bingo card, but it's the world we're living in. On Sept. 13, Minaj faced widespread criticism after tweeting, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." (The rapper later tweeted that she skipped the Met Gala because she "didn't want to travel" with her young son.)
Deadline

Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer Of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Meghan Rafferty has been named executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” succeeding Jenn Suozzo. Rafferty has been interim executive producer since Suozzo’s departure in August. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim announced the appointment in a memo to NBC News staffers. Rafferty has been senior broadcast producer of the newscast. “As Senior Broadcast Producer, Meghan has stepped up time and time again,” Oppenheim wrote. “She skillfully led the team through the unique challenges we faced during the onset of the pandemic and became a steadfast presence in the control room during those early days of uncertainty.” Rafferty’s appointment is the latest change...
NewsBreak
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘Wonder Years’ Scores Decent Start for ABC

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot put up respectable Nielsen numbers for its premiere Wednesday, fitting in well with the network’s comedy lineup and scoring the best adults 18-49 rating for a series debut in the first three days of the new season. Survivor returned from a year away to solid numbers for CBS, though it fell just short of Fox’s The Masked Singer in the 18-49 demographic. NBC’s Chicago trio delivered the night’s biggest total audiences. The Wonder Years drew 3.23 million viewers and a 0.67 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC, holding on to nearly all of its lead-in audience from The...
Fox News

The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, September 25

Washington Post

Tucker Carlson confirms it: ‘I lie’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is fashioning something of a professional defense: Sure, he lies, but not the way those guys at CNN lie. In a 2018 podcast appearance, he ripped into CNN “Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter. “He’s just such a pompous little guy. … I mean, he’s one of the falsest people I’ve ever seen on television. … He’s just so, like, self-righteous … but also lying at the same time. Like, I lie ’cause everyone does. But one thing I would never do, have never done in my whole life, is lie self-righteously,” said Carlson in a chat with Jamie Weinstein. Moments later, he reversed: “I don’t lie.”
AdWeek

Tucker Carlson Makes the 2021 Time100 List

Tucker Carlson is the sole TV news personality to make the 2021 Time100 List, with the magazine honoring him in its “Leaders” category. “Love him or hate him, Tucker Carlson may be the most powerful conservative in America,” writes Time’s Charlotte Alter, who also published a profile on him this past summer.
arcamax.com

Tucker Carlson admits he's a liar but tries not to lie on television

NEW YORK — Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson is a liar — or so he says. The primetime pundit appeared on a right-wing YouTube program Sunday in which he was asked to explain why, supposedly, anchors on other networks lie. In a refreshing moment of honesty, Carlson admitted the truth isn’t always his first option.
