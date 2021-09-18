CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Says Military Carried Out Drone Strike That Killed 10 to Show Biden Isn’t ‘Senile and Totally Incompetent’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson slammed the Biden administration on Friday night for carrying out a drone strike in Kabul last month that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. Initially, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley called it a “righteous strike.” But after a New York Times investigation revealed the attack had killed civilians, including a father and his children, the Pentagon admitted on Friday it had made a “tragic mistake.”

