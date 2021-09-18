Tucker Carlson Says Military Carried Out Drone Strike That Killed 10 to Show Biden Isn’t ‘Senile and Totally Incompetent’
Tucker Carlson slammed the Biden administration on Friday night for carrying out a drone strike in Kabul last month that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. Initially, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley called it a “righteous strike.” But after a New York Times investigation revealed the attack had killed civilians, including a father and his children, the Pentagon admitted on Friday it had made a “tragic mistake.”www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0