Keyser controls line of scrimmage, rolls by Robert C. Byrd 35-13

KEYSER, W.Va. — Class AA No. 4 Keyser took it to top-rated Robert C. Byrd, and three rushing touchdowns of at least 50 yards, combined with two passing touchdowns from Seth Healy was enough Friday for the Golden Tornado to roll by the Eagles, 35-13. “I didn’t know we were this tough,” Golden Tornado coach Derek Stephen said. “I didn’t know we were going to come out and play this hard-nosed. We hadn’t shown it yet. We didn’t show it the first game. We’ve had a couple weeks off, but this is the way we play at Keyser. That’s what’s expected, but I didn’t know it was there yet.”