Hours after runners from around the world paced through the San Francisco Marathon outside Oracle Park, starters Anthony DeSclafani and Max Fried tested their own endurance. Both pitchers held the opposing offense scoreless through six innings. They were both efficient, getting ahead of hitters and avoiding walks. But Fried outlasted DeSclafani as the latter bent in the seventh inning. Atlanta’s Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle, and the pitcher’s duel went Atlanta’s way in SF’s 3-0 defeat. A day after Alex Wood and the bullpen shut out the Braves, Atlanta returned the favor.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO