Although not many are predicting a Fed taper tantrum, currency markets appear to be waking up to the possibility. The US dollar continued its rally on Friday and what is notable is that now also includes fellow havens such as the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. The dollar index soared 0.41% to 93.25 as US yields firmed, climbing once again in Asia by 0.10% to 93.35. The dollar index is now within sight of its August high at 93.72, and only a fall through 92.80 changes the technical bullish outlook. It will probably take huge bidding interest at the US long-dated bond auctions this week to slow the upward momentum.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO