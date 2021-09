The Blue Jays improved to 3-0 on the season as St. Edmund cruised to a 43-0 win over the Tara Trojans. “We had a great game on defense,” St. Edmund head coach James Shiver said. “I didn’t really expect a shut out, but we had a good game plan that really kept them off balance. “We are happy to be 3-0 heading into a huge road trip to Evangel. “They are 0-3, but it’s still Evangel and we have…