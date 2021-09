The regular City Council meeting on September 7, began with Mayor Gary Rayhill proclaiming the week of September 17 through September 23, as Constitution Week... Michael Christensen, CEO, Bennett County Hospital, Nursing Home and Rural Health Clinic, presented a summary of major activity from the last five months since he started in his position as CEO. He began by telling the council about the city-wide HAZMAT disaster drill that the hospital, ambulance service, emergency department and the fire department were all involved in. He said that it went great and “overall we did very well and the OST safety officers were very impressed with the performance of our ambulance crew, our disaster response, and our emergency room.”

9 DAYS AGO