Your Lawn Is an ‘Ecological Deadzone.’ The Case For Replacing It with Native Plants

Fall is the time to plant shrubs and perennials for next year, and as people are planning, an entomologist wants them to think about their yard as a habitat. Doug Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware and the author of four books about nature. His most recent book is The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees. He’s started a sort of movement to convince people to give up some of their grassy lawn and instead plant native trees, shrubs, and plants.