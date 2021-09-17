I've got a topper

Had a new patient, adolescent in the room, mom with him, went through the WHOLE appointment, and didn't even realize that I've known this lady for years, have even gone to some social events with her and her husband, sat with them many times, even ate with them many times before. I hadn't seen her in about 6 months which is NOT that long ago, but with the mask on, I just blanked any recognition of her out. I felt so embarrassed after the fact and texted her, and she was wondering why I was being so formal with them. LOL.