LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Braunschweig New Yorker Lions @ Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, September 18, 16:15 CET (4:15 pm, 10:15 am ET)
The Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns will host the Braunschweig New Yorker Lions in this first-round German Football League playoff matchup. The last time these two teams met fans were treated to an epic defensive duel as the Lions defeated the Unicorns 10-7 for the 2019 German Bowl championship. These two teams typically wait to play in October as these rivals have met in the German Bowl five out of the last six years. This year, however, an uncharacteristically fourth-seeded Lions team travels south to take on an undefeated Unicorns team on their home turf.www.americanfootballinternational.com
