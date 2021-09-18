CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Allgäu Comets @ Dresden Monarchs, September 18, 15 CET (3 pm, 9 am ET)

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dresden Monarchs will host the Allgäu Comets in this highly anticipated first-round playoff matchup. The game pits two very differently built teams against each other as finesse meets power on the field today. The run-first and defensive-minded Comets will test their smash-mouth style of play out against an explosive air raid Monarchs team looking to score quickly and create turnovers on defense.

