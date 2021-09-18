LIVESTREAM GERMANY: Allgäu Comets @ Dresden Monarchs, September 18, 15 CET (3 pm, 9 am ET)

The Triangle Razorbacks (0-5) take on the Aab 89ers (2-3) in the final game of the Danish National Ligaen regular season. This matchup features two teams with contrasting offenses as the 89ers bring a potent air attack up against a smash-mouth Razorbacks team. It will be interesting to see how both coaches approach this game as it will not affect the team’s respective playoff positioning. There is however no doubt, that the Razorbacks are eager to earn their first win of the season in front of their home fans in Vejle.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO