Iowa State

Eastern Iowa non-profits seeing demand for services increasing after eviction moratorium expired

By Phil Reed
kyoutv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Houses into Homes in Coralville say the demand for its help nearly tripled since the eviction moratorium expired at the end of July. The nonprofit helps furnish homes for people transitioning out of homelessness. Leaders said some people on their waiting list don’t have a bed to sleep on. They add their clients need help because of either the eviction moratorium ending or some landlords deciding not to renew leases.

