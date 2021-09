Remember a week ago, when the general sentiment surrounding the Cowboys was “Well, they lost, but it sure looks like Dallas has a team”? Those were the days. In the week since the Cowboys’ narrow loss to the Buccaneers, they’ve lost La’el Collins to a blindside suspension, Michael Gallup to IR, Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19, Donovan Wilson reaggravated an injury he struggled with in training camp, and DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO