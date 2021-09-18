Would Triple Crown = MVP for Vlad Jr.?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe American League MVP Award race is unlike any we’ve seen before: One candidate may win the Triple Crown and still come in second place; the other is doing something so unprecedented that it seems ludicrous to think anyone can unseat him as the favorite. A group of MLB.com experts gathered to discuss: If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the AL Triple Crown, does that automatically justify him winning MVP? Or is two-way player Shohei Ohtani the clear-cut choice for MVP?

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. challenge Shohei Ohtani for MLB MVP in 2021?

Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. challenge Shohei Ohtani for MLB MVP in 2021?. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is putting the finishing touches on an MVP-caliber season three weeks before the playoffs. While chasing the Triple Crown, the 22-year-old has led the Toronto Blue Jays to the top of the American League wild-card standings.
NFL Week 1 Card Price Overreactions, Vlad Jr. vs. Ohtani, and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse go over some of the key performances from Week 1 of the NFL season and speculate on card values of some players going forward. They also discuss the values of the recent NFL products by year based on the success of their draft classes. Next, they talk about the AL MVP race and why they feel Shohei Ohtani isn’t a lock to win the award thanks to the late-season surge made by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They then briefly talk about some upcoming potential baseball Hall of Fame nominees including David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez before closing the show with mailbag questions.
MVP moment? Donaldson, Vlad swap jerseys

TORONTO -- Back on July 2, 2015, the present and future of the Blue Jays overlapped for the first time. Josh Donaldson was coming off a 3-for-5 night with a home run in a win over the Red Sox, building his case for what would be just the second AL MVP Award in Blue Jays history. The news of the day, though, was a teenager. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the 16-year-old with a prodigious bat and a famous name, had signed with the Blue Jays.
Measuring Vlad Jr’s breakout against Vlad Sr’s

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not a rookie. He’s not even a sophomore. But the 2021 season has, in many ways, served as his genuine introduction to big league baseball. Shohei Ohtani be damned, in any other season, Vlad Jr. would likely be taking home an American League MVP award when the season comes to its conclusion. Instead, he’ll be left with tales of offensive dominance in the year that was.
Vladdy: 'I would consider myself the MVP'

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is nothing if not confident in himself. The Toronto Blue Jays superstar added his voice to the discourse surrounding the American League MVP race. And though Guerrero may indeed have an uphill battle against two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the 22-year-old sees himself at the head of this year's class.
Vlad Jr.'s breakout season, as seen from the dugout

Entering 2019, it was no stretch to forecast Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being in the American League MVP chase this fall. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, and he would likely be a clear favorite for MVP now if not for Shohei Ohtani's historic season. Guerrero had the rarest of pedigree as a Hall of Famer's son, and he'd received the rarest of scouting grades from Baseball America, topping the scale for both hitting (80) and power (80). He'd hit .400 in half a season at Double-A. The anticipation for his debut was so great that his first major-league batting-practice session was broadcast on live TV in Canada.
Close calls sting McCullers, Astros

ANAHEIM -- The frustration oozed from Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s pores, overtaking his thoughts on a night he could have been celebrating a good performance. The object of his irritation was his 86th pitch of the game, a 3-2 slider to Shohei Ohtani in the sixth inning that was called a ball when it appeared to be in the zone for the second out of the inning.
We’ve never seen a HR leaderboard like this

There have been years in which multiple players reached the 60-homer plateau. There's been plenty of seasons when more players hit 40. But we’ve never seen a home run leaderboard quite like this. Here’s how the top five looked entering Friday’s action:. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR): 46. Salvador Perez (KC):...
Fearsome Ohtani walking at historic rate

ANAHEIM -- Shohei Ohtani tied yet another Major League record on Friday, and this one showed just how much teams are trying to avoid pitching to him down the stretch. After drawing a career-high four walks on Wednesday and three on Thursday against the first-place Astros, Ohtani drew four more against the Wild Card-contending Mariners in a 6-5 loss at Angel Stadium. It ties the MLB record of 11 free passes in three games, set by Bryce Harper in 2016. Seattle even intentionally walked Ohtani with one out and nobody on in the ninth, eventually leading to the Angels loading the bases. Jack Mayfield and Jose Rojas, however, couldn’t come through against closer Paul Sewald, stranding Ohtani at third.
