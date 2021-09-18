Would Triple Crown = MVP for Vlad Jr.?

ANAHEIM -- Shohei Ohtani tied yet another Major League record on Friday, and this one showed just how much teams are trying to avoid pitching to him down the stretch. After drawing a career-high four walks on Wednesday and three on Thursday against the first-place Astros, Ohtani drew four more against the Wild Card-contending Mariners in a 6-5 loss at Angel Stadium. It ties the MLB record of 11 free passes in three games, set by Bryce Harper in 2016. Seattle even intentionally walked Ohtani with one out and nobody on in the ninth, eventually leading to the Angels loading the bases. Jack Mayfield and Jose Rojas, however, couldn’t come through against closer Paul Sewald, stranding Ohtani at third.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO