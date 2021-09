My husband and I married later in life, after both of us swore we would never marry. Cupid hit us both over the head when I was 38 and he was 42, and after 5 years together, we tied the knot. We never explicitly discussed having children before or after getting married; we really only said, "if it happens, great, if not, fine," and we did not use any form of birth control.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 18 DAYS AGO