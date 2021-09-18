CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT-based Fixed Lending Protocol Pledge Backed by Stanford Alumni Announces Successful Fundraise

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE. Pledge Finance is launching a cross-chain decentralized finance ecosystem, purpose-built for the financial sector following a successful private round in which it raised more than $3 million. Hong Kong – Pledge Finance, an algorithm-driven, multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, is announcing the launch of an NFT-powered structured collateralized...

