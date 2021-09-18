Athletics rally, edge Angels 5-4

Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run to start the bottom of the second inning Friday in Los Angeles’ 5-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. The solo shot to left field off Cole Irvin was the fifth home run of the season for Suzuki. The Baldwin High School graduate went 2 for 4 but had a tough day behind the plate — he had two passed balls in the pivotal sixth inning, when the A’s rallied to take the lead. He eventually recovered, throwing out Matt Chapman as the A’s star tried to steal second to end the inning. Suzuki was later replaced by a pinch-runner, Big Island native Kean Wong, in the eighth.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO