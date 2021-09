The Freedom Bulldogs defeated the Riverside Panthers 34-7 tonight. The game looked as if it was going to be a close one in the first half, as both teams would not allow the other to pull away. The Bulldogs struck first taking a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. But, the Panthers struck back with a touchdown late in the quarter making it 14-7 going into the half. The third quarter was all Freedom as they scored 20 points in the quarter to take a commanding 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Despite the valiant effort to mount a comeback late the game it was not enough as the Panthers fall to the Bulldogs 34-7. Freedom moves to 2-2 as they will play Neshannok next week, and as for Riverside they fall to 0-3, they will play Laurel next week.

FREEDOM, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO