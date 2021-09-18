CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Maryland makes up for its mistakes with a late field goal to beat Illinois

By Emily Giambalvo
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The sloppiness that plagued the Maryland Terrapins throughout Friday’s game against Illinois didn’t matter. All those inopportune penalties, the fumbles and the empty trips to the red zone faded from memory because quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa successfully guided his offense closer to the end zone and gave kicker Joseph Petrino a chance to beat Illinois. That’s all Maryland needed.

