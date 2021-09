A change in Lexington’s zoning law to allow for hair dressing and hair cutting businesses in the home is moving forward. Members of the Council’s Planning and Public Safety Committee advanced such a zone text amendment Tuesday. Autumn Goderwis, senior planner for the Board of Adjustment, said these home businesses are inspected annually. Conditional use requirements include things like hours of operation and number of customers at the house. “Other things that can trigger an additional inspection would be if we receive citizen complaints about those conditions are not being met or that there’s an extreme amount of traffic, or something like that,” said Goderwis.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO