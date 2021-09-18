CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Out Run changed video games forever

Wired UK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time, before Out Run was released in September 1986, when video games were yet to discover the joy of just driving. Back then, the reference point for driving games was Pole Position, which came out in 1982 with a host of innovations: colourful pseudo-3D graphics instead of a top down view, a qualifying lap and a track based on a real circuit, a fully seated cabinet with a steering wheel and a gear shift. It was competitive and unforgiving: if you hit another driver or a roadside obstacle, your F1 car would immediately explode.

www.wired.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Money Heist: How Season 5 Changed the Series Forever

This Money Heist article contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5. The long-awaited final season of Netflix’s most popular foreign language series Money Heist blew up everything we though we knew about the show. Every fan has been eagerly waiting to see Gandia (José Manuel Poga) get his just desserts for his cold-blooded killing of Nairobi (Alba Flores) last season. Season 4 ended with the gang chanting “For Nairobi!” at the end, a rallying cry for revenge. But the price of Gandia’s death was way too high. It cost the life of the show’s leading character, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), taking Money Heist in a completely new, much darker direction.
TV SERIES
godisageek.com

How do you choose the right video game

Playing online games is a fun activity that anyone may enjoy. However, many people are perplexed when it comes to choosing a specific game. Online gaming genres include role-playing, racing, strategy, action and adventure, sports, and simulation, to name a few. Choosing a game is not solely determined by itself. Your age, personality, culture, and gender all play a role in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Suzuki
nichegamer.com

Niche Video – 1000s of Digital Games to Be Lost Forever

Our next video comes from our video partner Welfare Walrus! Please make sure to throw a subscription his way!. The new Niche Video takes a thorough look at the phenomenon of video games being lost to time, whether its through physical media degradation or through online-only or live-service games being shut down.
VIDEO GAMES
seattlemet.com

How Seattle Became the Hollywood of Video Games

“I often describe Seattle’s game scene as the Hollywood of video games,” says local developer Ty Taylor. Between Microsoft, Amazon, Valve, Nintendo, and a bevy of independent studios, the Seattle area is a nerve center that draws developers from all over the world. Taylor himself moved to Seattle to work for the Xbox team at Microsoft, and, before long, was working 80-hour weeks between his day job and his passion project. When he launched The Bridge, to great acclaim, he was able to strike out on his own. Taylor’s is, in many ways, the aspirational story for eager young developers, many of whom come to Seattle to work for tech giants while harboring personal creative visions. So how did Seattle become such fertile soil for game development?
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopolitan.com

How will NFTs change Blockchain Gaming?

In blockchain gaming, one can earn real money from trading gaming items online. Developers implement decentralization and incorporate in-game NFTs. NFTs in blockchain gaming enables players’ equalization regardless of the amount of money they spend. What is Blockchain Gaming?. Blockchain gaming is a type of gaming that operates with the...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Game Gear#Game Design#Out Run#3d Graphics#Pseudo 3d Graphics#Shenmue#Japanese#European#Super Scaler#Bath Spa University#Hang On
Wired UK

Konami’s eFootball 2022 is a botched FIFA rival

There’s a Spanish term used in elite-level football called pausa. Players who have it possess an innate sense of the perfect time to play the ball – and Konami’s eFootball, the series formerly known as PES, hopes it has found the perfect time to try something new: going completely free-to-play.
FIFA
The Independent

15 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from ‘Deathloop’ to ‘Demon’s Souls’

The PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, but in that time it’s already amassed a small collection of must-play exclusives. But for the most part – and thanks to the console’s excellent backwards compatibility with previous-generation titles – most of the best games on PS5 right now also happen to be the best games on PS4.While your existing collection of PS4 games won’t look any better running on PS5, a handful of classic titles, such as God of War and Control, have been specially adapted for the new console to improve their performance, loading times and visuals. Some PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

25 best Nintendo Switch games for every type of player

The Nintendo Switch is an immensely versatile games console. Besides its physical form – meaning that you can easily play it on the go as well as plug it into your TV – it also has a plethora of different games to ensure there’s truly something for every taste.And with the Nintendo Switch OLED model launching in October, there’s no better time to dive into the console’s best. However, it can be intimidating to know where to begin.Fortunately, there’s one fairly foolproof way of knowing you’re onto a winner. If the game is made by Nintendo itself, and therefore considered...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Controllers to Kick Any Gaming Session Up a Notch

The Nintendo Switch is an extremely versatile system. Not only can you play it in handheld mode with its two detachable Joy-Con controllers attached on both sides, but you can dock it at home and play on your TV for a super-sized view of your game. It’s really up to you which Nintendo Switch controller you choose to play with. If you decide to play with your Switch docked, you can opt to play with a variety of different controllers aside from the included Joy-Cons, each of which can be perfectly suited to the games you love. For small hands to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Nintendo
KFOR

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have offline multiplayer options, but you can still play with your friends using its online play features. As long as you and your friend both have the game and are friends with one another on Battle.net, you can easily set up a play session with one another.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy