CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $438,000

Rapid City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful new construction from Wood Builders located at Highpointe Ranch in SW Rapid City! This home is move in ready and has had incredible attention to detail throughout. Spacious master suite, dual vanity and tiled shower. Open living room w a tiled heatilator fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w granite countertops, custom cabinets and soft close doors. Huge oversized 3 car garage with zero entry offers lots of storage and space for your vehicles. Low maintenance exterior featuring smart siding, rollex soffit and trim. Front yard is landscaped w underground sprinklers and is ready for you to move in! Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

rapidcityjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Cars
Rapid City, SD
Business
Rapid City, SD
Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinklers#Gourmet#Bedroom Home#Wood Builders
Reuters

North Korea says hope is alive for peace, summit with the South

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Korea is willing to consider another inter-Korean summit if mutual respect between the rivals can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy