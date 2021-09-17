What Does General Mills's Debt Look Like?
Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) decreased by 2.89% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt General Mills has. Based on General Mills's financial statement as of June 30, 2021, long-term debt is at $9.79 billion and current debt is at $2.83 billion, amounting to $12.61 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.51 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $11.11 billion.www.benzinga.com
