CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mustang, OK

'That one was crazy': Tigers score on improbable final drive in stunning win over Mustang

By Jesse Crittenden
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mOew_0c02LwLQ00
Norman's junior quarterback Tias McClarty runs the ball during Norman's game against Mustang Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, at Harve Collins Stadium. Trey Young / The Transcript

Norman High coach Rocky Martin wasn’t sure what to say.

His Tigers had just made an improbable comeback in the final seconds, stunning Mustang 62-58 for their first win of the season Friday night.

“I don’t even know where to start, honestly,” Martin said.

Martin likely wasn’t prepared to deliver a victory speech.

In a game that saw both teams put up incredible offensive numbers, Mustang appeared primed to finally put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos had the ball with 2:30 left to go, protecting a 58-55 lead, and were moving up the field with ease. Just a couple more first downs, and they could run out the clock.

The Tigers needed a rare defensive stop. They got it.

NHS senior Xavier Mason stripped a Mustang ball carrier and recovered the fumble, setting the Tigers’ offense up at the Mustang 34-yard line with two minutes left to go.

“The strip was huge. We needed that,” Martin said.

But in a rare display of defense from the Broncos, the Tigers found themselves facing fourth-and-8. NHS kicker Colyn Wade came on the field to kick a game-tying field goal.

The field goal missed just short, but Wade was knocked down on the play. The referees saw it and threw a flag on Mustang for running into the kicker.

The flag moved the Tigers five yards closer and another chance at the fourth down. This time, Martin decided to go for it, sending his offense back on the field.

He put the ball in the hands of his quarterback, Tias McClarty, who already had more than 200 yards rushing in the game.

McClarty took the snap, and appeared to be stopped short of the line before losing the ball.

It landed in the hands of senior receiver Edric Lambert, who fought his way for a first down to the Mustang 3-yard line.

“Just a crazy game,” Martin said.

Two plays later, with 16 seconds left to go, McClarty took the snap and scrambled right, looking for a receiver in the end zone. He opted to take it himself.

He forced his way for the go-ahead touchdown with six seconds remaining.

Mustang tried to find their own miracle on the ensuing kickoff by pitching the ball back and forth, but the Tigers got the stop.

The Tigers came away with the win in a game that featured nine lead changes, including five in the fourth quarter.

“The last two weeks, we’ve battled back at times, but any time you jump out to a lead and then they come back, you’re afraid the team is going to go a little flat,” Martin said. “But they never did. They believed on the sidelines. They believed in each other. Whether the defense was out there or the offense was out there, they believed in each other.”

It was the Tigers’ running attack that fueled the Tigers offense. The team finished with 454 rushing yards, with Xavier Shackelford chipping in with 132 and two touchdowns, while Devin Alexander added 107 yards and one score.

But just like he’s done all season, it was McClarty that kept the offense going. He finished with 217 rushing yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

“He’s special. He plays so hard every single play,” Martin said. “When you hear coaches talking about playing every snap like it’s your last, just watch Tias play. He plays every snap like it’s his last.

“He’s a great kid. He practices his butt off. He’s just a special kid.”

At the end of the game, the NHS students rushed the field to celebrate the team’s first win of the season.

And while Martin has been in a lot of great games, it’s hard to say if any of them surpass his team’s performance against the Broncos.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of good games, but that one was crazy,” Martin said. “It was fun. Just two good teams going down to the end.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mustang, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
City
Wade, OK
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Rocky, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Education
Norman, OK
Sports
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#The Mustang#American Football#Tigers#Nhs
Reuters

North Korea says hope is alive for peace, summit with the South

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Korea is willing to consider another inter-Korean summit if mutual respect between the rivals can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after...
WORLD
The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
121
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy