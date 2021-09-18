'That one was crazy': Tigers score on improbable final drive in stunning win over Mustang

Norman's junior quarterback Tias McClarty runs the ball during Norman's game against Mustang Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, at Harve Collins Stadium. Trey Young / The Transcript

Norman High coach Rocky Martin wasn’t sure what to say.

His Tigers had just made an improbable comeback in the final seconds, stunning Mustang 62-58 for their first win of the season Friday night.

“I don’t even know where to start, honestly,” Martin said.

Martin likely wasn’t prepared to deliver a victory speech.

In a game that saw both teams put up incredible offensive numbers, Mustang appeared primed to finally put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos had the ball with 2:30 left to go, protecting a 58-55 lead, and were moving up the field with ease. Just a couple more first downs, and they could run out the clock.

The Tigers needed a rare defensive stop. They got it.

NHS senior Xavier Mason stripped a Mustang ball carrier and recovered the fumble, setting the Tigers’ offense up at the Mustang 34-yard line with two minutes left to go.

“The strip was huge. We needed that,” Martin said.

But in a rare display of defense from the Broncos, the Tigers found themselves facing fourth-and-8. NHS kicker Colyn Wade came on the field to kick a game-tying field goal.

The field goal missed just short, but Wade was knocked down on the play. The referees saw it and threw a flag on Mustang for running into the kicker.

The flag moved the Tigers five yards closer and another chance at the fourth down. This time, Martin decided to go for it, sending his offense back on the field.

He put the ball in the hands of his quarterback, Tias McClarty, who already had more than 200 yards rushing in the game.

McClarty took the snap, and appeared to be stopped short of the line before losing the ball.

It landed in the hands of senior receiver Edric Lambert, who fought his way for a first down to the Mustang 3-yard line.

“Just a crazy game,” Martin said.

Two plays later, with 16 seconds left to go, McClarty took the snap and scrambled right, looking for a receiver in the end zone. He opted to take it himself.

He forced his way for the go-ahead touchdown with six seconds remaining.

Mustang tried to find their own miracle on the ensuing kickoff by pitching the ball back and forth, but the Tigers got the stop.

The Tigers came away with the win in a game that featured nine lead changes, including five in the fourth quarter.

“The last two weeks, we’ve battled back at times, but any time you jump out to a lead and then they come back, you’re afraid the team is going to go a little flat,” Martin said. “But they never did. They believed on the sidelines. They believed in each other. Whether the defense was out there or the offense was out there, they believed in each other.”

It was the Tigers’ running attack that fueled the Tigers offense. The team finished with 454 rushing yards, with Xavier Shackelford chipping in with 132 and two touchdowns, while Devin Alexander added 107 yards and one score.

But just like he’s done all season, it was McClarty that kept the offense going. He finished with 217 rushing yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winning score.

“He’s special. He plays so hard every single play,” Martin said. “When you hear coaches talking about playing every snap like it’s your last, just watch Tias play. He plays every snap like it’s his last.

“He’s a great kid. He practices his butt off. He’s just a special kid.”

At the end of the game, the NHS students rushed the field to celebrate the team’s first win of the season.

And while Martin has been in a lot of great games, it’s hard to say if any of them surpass his team’s performance against the Broncos.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of good games, but that one was crazy,” Martin said. “It was fun. Just two good teams going down to the end.”