TACOMA, Wash. – The Central Washington University men's cross country team finished second at the PLU Invitational, while the women finished sixth. The forecasted rain came to a halt before the start of the race, allowing for better race conditions than anticipated. Central Washington's men finished second, behind host Pacific Lutheran. Seattle Pacific was the only other GNAC school in attendance. They were joined by Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Whitworth, Pacific (Ore.), and Green River College. On the women's side, Green River College did not compete, but Pierce College (WA) and Olympic College both made an appearance.

TACOMA, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO