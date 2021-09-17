Saracens lay down statement of intent on return to Premiership with convincing win at Bristol

So much for new horizons. This was the same old Saracens – suffocating, stifling and ultimately supremely successful. On their return to the Premiership after a season of shame in the second tier they ground Bristol down before breaking their spirit to give the rest of the league a reminder of just how bloody-minded they can be. That it came without the razzle-dazzle that marked the climax to last season’s Premiership will not bother them in the slightest. In fact, they will relish it.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO