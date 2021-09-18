Today's events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

By Winona Whitaker
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 7 days ago
SEPT. 18

— Murphy's Pub in DeWitt hosts its Sixth Annual Autumn Fest. The pub will offer beers, ciders, seltzers and kombucha while Wild Oatz provides music for a street dance from 7-11 p.m.

— Music on the Avenue continues in September with Eliminator, a ZZ Top Tribute Band, on Fifth Avenue South from 3-6 p.m.

— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.

— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 9 a.m. to noon for muscular dystrophy research.

— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.

— Clinton Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage with a performance featuring conductor Brian Dollinger as double bass soloist and Istvan Szabo, faculty violist at Western Illinois University performing a Sinfonia Concertante by 18th-century composer Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf. The concert, "A Joyous Returns, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.

— The Alzheimer’s Association invites Clinton area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s.The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 9 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Dr., in Clinton. Walkers may also participate on their own at their homes. Register and donate at alz.org/walk to get the most out of Walk day and support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

— Fall Flea Market Junkathon takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison, Illinois.

